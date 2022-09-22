ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey Avenue at Driving Park Avenue.

The students and bus driver were not injured.

“We commend our driver and transportation director for their quick action to support our students throughout the scary and concerning situation,” the district said.

Police have not released any information about the other driver involved, the cause of the crash, or any potential charges.

Location