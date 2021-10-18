Spencerport man pleads guilty after explicit conversations with undercover investigators

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport man pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography Monday, after investigators posed as a 13-year-old child in conversations with him online.

According to prosecutors, Dale Trimmer, 46, used an unspecified chat application to try to speak with minors online. In December 2020, Trimmer began exchanging messages with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. In those conversations, the officer repeatedly told Trimmer they were 13 years old and lived with their mother.

Prosecutors say Trimmer continued to have sexually explicit conversations with the “girl,” tried to get her to send explicit photographs to him, and sent explicit video to her. Trimmer also attempted to carry out a live video chat with the child, and sent her gifts, including stockings.

Trimmer was arrested in February, after discussing ways to meet the child for sex.

Investigators discovered Trimmer was convicted of disseminating indecent material to minors in 2006 and sentenced to 6 months in the Monroe County Jail with 5 years’ probation. Trimmer violated that probation by using a chat application to have sexually explicit conversations with an undercover investigator he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Trimmer told that investigator, who was posing as a child, that he had sex with at least two minors in the past, and that he wanted to meet her for that reason.

Trimmer was arrested when attempting to meet up with that child and sentenced to a further 1 – 3 years in prison.

Trimmer’s latest sentencing is scheduled for January 12.