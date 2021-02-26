Spencerport man gets new lease on life

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even in the pandemic, our local hospitals continue to treat patients with a host of life-threatening illness.

One day last November, Rob Johnson suffered a catastrophic heart attack. By the time Rob got to Unity Hospital, his heart had stopped.

Dr. Cameron hall and his team brought Johnson back to life with CPR and a temporary heart pump. When he needed a long term solution, sohe was transferred to Rochester General Hospital. There, Dr. Scott Feitell performed another lifesaving surgery, this time, installing a permanent heart pump, called an LVAD.

” I will for the rest of my life, be attached to some sort of power device in order to live,” Johnson said. “That can present a lot of challenges, but at the same time, I’m thankful I’m here.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss