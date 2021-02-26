Spencerport man gets new lease on life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even in the pandemic, our local hospitals continue to treat patients with a host of life-threatening illness.

One day last November, Rob Johnson suffered a catastrophic heart attack. By the time Rob got to Unity Hospital, his heart had stopped.

Dr. Cameron hall and his team brought Johnson back to life with CPR and a temporary heart pump. When he needed a long term solution, sohe was transferred to Rochester General Hospital. There, Dr. Scott Feitell performed another lifesaving surgery, this time, installing a permanent heart pump, called an LVAD.

” I will for the rest of my life, be attached to some sort of power device in order to live,” Johnson said. “That can present a lot of challenges, but at the same time, I’m thankful I’m here.”