ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport man has died after a fatal snowmobile crash in the Town of Osceola, New York State Police said Monday.

Troopers said that 49-year-old Dean Beck of Spencerport was traveling south on a snowmobile trail Sunday evening, when a sharp curve threw him off.

The snowmobile — a 2020 Polaris XC137 — went off-trail down a steep embankment, striking a tree, troopers said. Beck was thrown from the vehicle.

When state police arrived, Beck was pronounced dead at the scene.