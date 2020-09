YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport man has died following a motorcycle crash last Saturday in Livingston County.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said Friday that 35-year-old Matthew Norstrand was injured after his motorcycle went off Chandler Road around 9:25 p.m. on September 12.

Norstrand was flown by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.