Spencerport holding 3rd annual Rochester Recreation Festival

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Spencerport is holding the 3rd annual Rochester Recreation Festival. The goal is to get people outside and active, and local businesses and recreation organizations will be in attendance to promote different activities.

It runs Saturday 10am-4pm.

The festival’s founder Simon Devenish who says the event started from his passion of outdoor activities

“I’m passionate about casual recreation as being a way to improve your health and wellness. So, I decided that was the way to go,” he said. “We’ve been building some awesome minigolf holes which are going to sit right on the field. The Rochester disk associate is coming to set up a short course and a long course for people to try out.”

Devenish says he wants people to expand their horizons with new activities, and people will have resources to build their skills at new things, so that when the festival is over, they have a new skill.

“We’re going to have demonstrations, music, crafts, all sorts of activities for the kids, this is a great family friendly day for the community to come together and celebrate wellness,” said MVP Health Senior Leader Jeffrey Collins says it’s for the whole family.