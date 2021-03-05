Spencerport Fire District commissioner dead after crash

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport Fire District Commissioner David Resch died Thursday, after a crash on Gillett Road.
According to a statement posted to the fire district’s Facebook page, investigators believe Resch suffered a medical emergency while driving home from a Board of Commissioners meeting.
The statement goes on to say:
On behalf of the entire Spencerport Fire District organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Commissioner Resch. We also appreciate the quick response and partnership of the Ogden Police Department and Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service during the incident. We would also like to thank the staff at Unity Hospital for their professionalism and care. At this time we ask that the community please keep the Resch Family in their thoughts as this loss affects everyone who had the honor of knowing David and his extended family. Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time and in keeping with the family’s wishes.Spencerport Fire Chief Tom Clark