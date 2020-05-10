Spencerport farmer deals with surprise May frost

Spencerport, NY (WROC)- Saturday brought some of the first sow flakes we’ve seen in May in over a decade forcing some farmers around the area to adapt or face a potential loss of produce and business, but it’s just unclear if the weather will hurt this season’s harvest.

The Growing Family Organic Farms in Spencerport has outdoor fields but the weather has pushed plants with little frost tolerance to the greenhouse.

“You got to expect 72 on one Sunday and then 31 on Saturday and got to be able to fluctuate and move your strategy insides and outside,” said Christopher Flagg, co-owner at Growing Family Organic Farms.

The green house is just one of the many tools the farmers are using to protect the plants. In here you can see tomatoes, the owners told me these plants just wouldn’t survive if planted outside. But a greenhouse comes with costs.

“At night temps still drop and we’re still spending more money this time of year than we normally would on propane fuel natural gas,” said Paul Loomis, co-owner at Growing Family Organic Farms.

The farm is dealing with other changes to business because of the cold. The seedlings are usually sitting outside waiting for customers to pick them up and the cold has pushed planting of some crops back.

“Some of the stuff we’ve held off on like the celery that have like mild frost tolerance, generally this area to would be fill with plants for outdoors plants sales and that’s something we’re holding off on to for now,” said Loomis.

The farm hopes the weather won’t impact overall sales to much, as any many upstate new York farms are ready for a change in weather.



“So yeah it will be a slight blurp but like i said we’re a protected culture grower in New York that’s the way to go I think if you want to bring produce to the customers early safely, and high quality that’s the way to go,” said Loomis.