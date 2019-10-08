Spencerport elementary principal used ‘racial word’ while addressing students

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport Central School District officials say an elementary school principal used a “racial word” while addressing students during school on Friday, September 27.

Officials released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:

“We take any report very seriously, and do not condone the use of any derogatory language, instructional or not.”

Officials say the principal of Canal View Elementary School used the”racial word” while addressing students about the inappropriate use of the word and that it should never be acceptable at the school.

District officials say that upon hearing of the incident, they followed their procedures in reviewing and addressing the concerns, adding:

“While well intended, the approach taken by the administrator was a lapse in professional judgment and has been addressed.”

Full statement from the Spencerport Central School District: