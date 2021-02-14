Spencerport administrator placed on leave following controversial video to return Monday

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Steven Lysenko, assistant principal at the Spencerport High School, will return to work Monday after being placed on administrative leave in September. Lysenko was placed on leave after he posted a video to social media expressing his thoughts about the Rochester Police Department following a rally demanding justice for Daniel Prude.

In the Facebook video, Lysenko expressed how displeased he was with the RPD on how they treated those in the crowd and how they sprayed tear gas at protesters.

Many families were outraged over the video, and the district placed Lysenko on administrative leave pending investigation.

This was the statement previously issued on the district’s Twitter page:

1/3. Response to a social media video of district employee at the Rochester protest



As we have stated consistently and clearly, Spencerport Central School District stands in solidarity in support of racial equality and systemic change. — Spencerport Schools (@SpencerportCSD) September 5, 2020

The district issued an update in February, stating that Lysenko will begin working in the District Administration building starting Monday, February 22.

The statement continues, “Matters related to Mr. Lysenko have been resolved and the district cannot comment further.”