Speedway on Lake Ave. won’t reopen after being looted Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Corporate owners of a Speedway on Lake Ave. are closing down the location after 55 years in the area. They said the convenience store was looted on Saturday night. This is one of few businesses that won’t be rebuilding after being damaged.

Gas pumps and the convenience store are already boarded up. David Pelusio is the managing partner of the Speedway property. He said he got a call from Marathon Petroleum, which owns Speedway, on Tuesday morning. Corporate officials told him they’re moving out and asked what they can do about their lease, which still has more than five years on it. Pelusio said he’s disappointed in the corporate decision to not reopen.

“Because of what’s happened in this city they didn’t want to reopen the business and it’s a shame because there isn’t a gas station that I know of close by from downtown all the way to Charlotte,” said Pelusio.

After many businesses were looted, owners began cleaning up and rebuilding on Sunday with the help of the community. Alas Musleh owns a Cricket store on Lake Ave. and had 90 percent of his merchandise taken. He told News 8 on Sunday that he’s ready to come back from this.

“I was mad at first, but then I just didn’t want people to get hurt that’s what mattered to me most, it’s terrible. Rebuild, nothing I can really do,” said Musleh.

Pelusio said he’ll get paid for the Speedway lease either way but he’s worried about the community.

“I’m concerned that the neighbors aren’t going to have that service that’s obviously needed so I’m going to talk to them again and try to talk them into reopening.”

Pelusio said he called the mayor on Tuesday to see if she could help talk them into reopening. He said he also told corporate that Rochester only had one night of looting and things have been peaceful since Saturday.

News 8 reached out to the corporate contact but hasn’t heard back.