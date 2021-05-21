Spectrum van removed from Palmyra home after Monday crash

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spectrum van was removed from a house in Palmyra Friday, four days after the vehicle crashed into it.

Neighbor Jeff Vanderwedge sent News 8 pictures of the vehicle’s removal Friday:

A driver was injured and a house suffered considerable damage after the van crashed into it on Main Street in Palmyra Monday evening.

Police say the driver was a 27-year-old Palmyra resident who is still in the hospital. They say his condition is non-life-threatening. The woman who owns the house was not home at the time.

Palmyra Police Chief David Smith says the whole house was going to have to be dismantled, but it didn’t appear to be demolished as of Friday afternoon.

