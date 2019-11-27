Special Touch Bakery ships over 1,500 pies ahead of Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Special Touch Bakery in Rochester shipped out hundreds of Thanksgiving pies on Tuesday, all for a good cause.

Between its Rochester location on Mount Read, and Holy Childhood in Henrietta, the bakery shipped off more than 1,600 pies for Thanksgiving.

The pies are special because the bakery employs all kinds of people, including those with developmental disabilities.

Most of all, everyone involved is proud of how far the program has come since it started in a little kitchen at Holy Childhood.

“It’s amazing, this program started out as a vocational program and how here we are in a 20,000 square foot facility on Mount Read boulevard, it’s just amazing,” said Public Relations Manager of the Special Touch Bakery, Laurie Otto.

All the pies from Tuesday are spoken for.