ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester is in the midst of its largest construction project ever, a brand new emergency department and patient tower.

The crew showed off some cool technology helping them with the project on Tuesday.

A unique pile driver allows the crew to create a strong foundation for the building.

It allows them to vibrate sheets of metal that weigh thousands of pounds into the ground, which limits noise and vibrations in the finished structure, something hospital officials say is crucial for the work and research taking place in patient care areas.

It’s also good for the construction crew as it’s much faster.

The Director of Special Projects at the University of Rochester, Evangelos Yannas, “That’s just us staying ahead of schedule and taking advantage of this beautiful Rochester weather. We’re trying to get most of the foundations in the ground now before the weather turns cold and we get frozen out.”

The pile-driver also keeps equipment and heavy clothing that needs to be worn by crews down again, helping them beat the heat.

The University of Rochester hopes to have the project complete by 2027.