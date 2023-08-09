ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday morning, more than 300 RCSD students in the extended school year program were celebrating with Special Olympics at John Williams School No. 5, bringing local sports teams to volunteer and assist students in their sports skills and carnival-type activities.

This includes an opening ceremony and a parade.

Audriana Hoben, a physical education teacher at the school, shares the importance of this day to the staff and the students.

She says, “It’s just a day for us to recognize how hard they work and their true athleticism and just really appreciate them and show them how much they deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

The sport the students were playing today was soccer.

They have been practicing three skills that they were able to show off today— dribbling, shooting, and a kick-and-run section.