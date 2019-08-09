Special Italian cookie donut draws huge crowd at Ridge Donut Cafe

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A lot of people love donuts but there’s a new donut that had people lining up at 4 a.m. on Thursday to get their hands on one.

Ridge Donut Cafe and Rubino’s teamed up to create the Neapolitan three-layer donut. It’s an Italian style donut with a Rubino’s cookie on it. The donut has green, red and white decorations, almond paste fillings, and raspberry and chocolate finish on top.

Photographer Emalee Burkhard captured the crowds as they waited patiently for the chance to sink their teeth into confectionary creation.

“We were looking at the feedback from our facebook and Instagram over the past few days, and Ridge Donut posted it and within about maybe six hours we had upwards of 50,000 views,” said Michael Roberti of Rubino’s Italian Foods.

“I love the donuts but I can’t stop at one, tell me how to do it,” said donut lover Albert Desantis.

The manager of Ridge Donut estimates they had sold about 180 dozen of the special Neapolitan cookie donut at the time of our interview. It’s only available until Sunday.