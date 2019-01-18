SPCA: Bring your pets inside for winter weather

As we draw closer to this weekend’s snowstorm, the SPCA is reminding people not to leave their pets outside.

Despite their fur coats, dogs, cats and other animals can be just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as people. Even dogs that are suited to cold weather should not be left outside for too long.

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

“Their insides literally freeze, we have to give them warming fluids to pep them back up and sometimes they’re so cold that their temperature doesn’t even register on a thermometer,” says Bethany Kloc, SPCA. “So really it’s just best to keep those pets that you love inside with you.”

Animals that do remain outside need to have proper shelter as well as water that won’t freeze — and extra food to replace calories burned from trying to keep warm.

To report animal neglect, call the Humane Society Law Enforcement Division at 585-223-6500.