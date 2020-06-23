1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester & Finger Lakes region expected to advance to phase four Friday — with new exceptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester and Finger Lakes Region is expected to advance to phase four of reopening on Friday “absent any irregularities,” according to Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy and Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

However, the phase four reopening will come with some new exceptions, local leaders announced Tuesday.

Phase four of New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, however, not all businesses previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice.

During a Zoom conference with media Tuesday, Duffy said malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not open the first day of phase four. He says further guidance will be announced as it becomes available.

Phase four businesses that will be allowed to reopen on day one — with proper safety protocols in place — include museums, and aquariums. Local leaders say the allowed size of gathers is expected to increase as well.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes Region was among the first in New York state to enter the reopening processes and stand to be in the same class going into phase four.

Also, just because education is a part of phase four does not mean that schools are going to automatically reopen. Gov. Cuomo has issued guidance for higher education systems and school districts to come up with their own reopening plans for the fall.

New York has already released guidance for sports and recreation in phase four, with everything from batting cages to wrestling.

Businesses that have already reopened with guidance from the Governor in earlier phases include restaurants, bars, offices, and retail.

Currently, every region except New York City stands in phase three of reopening.

Full zoom briefing with Bob Duffy

Locally, Monroe County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday and six new cases to bring the to-date totals to 261 and 3,362 respectively.

The Finger Lakes is averaging 2.2 new cases per 100K people on a 7-day rolling average, well below the state-wide average of 3.30, according to the governor’s office.

Only 0.8 percent in the Finger Lakes have come back as positive, both below the state average of 1.0 percent (on a 7-day rolling average), according to state officials.

