Rochester & Finger Lakes region expected to advance to phase four Friday — with new exceptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester and Finger Lakes Region is expected to advance to phase four of reopening on Friday “absent any irregularities,” according to Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy and Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

However, the phase four reopening will come with some new exceptions, local leaders announced Tuesday.

Phase four of New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, however, not all businesses previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice.

During a Zoom conference with media Tuesday, Duffy said malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not open the first day of phase four. He says further guidance will be announced as it becomes available.

Phase four businesses that will be allowed to reopen on day one — with proper safety protocols in place — include museums, and aquariums. Local leaders say the allowed size of gathers is expected to increase as well.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes Region was among the first in New York state to enter the reopening processes and stand to be in the same class going into phase four.

Also, just because education is a part of phase four does not mean that schools are going to automatically reopen. Gov. Cuomo has issued guidance for higher education systems and school districts to come up with their own reopening plans for the fall.

New York has already released guidance for sports and recreation in phase four, with everything from batting cages to wrestling.

Businesses that have already reopened with guidance from the Governor in earlier phases include restaurants, bars, offices, and retail.

Currently, every region except New York City stands in phase three of reopening.

Locally, Monroe County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday and six new cases to bring the to-date totals to 261 and 3,362 respectively.

The Finger Lakes is averaging 2.2 new cases per 100K people on a 7-day rolling average, well below the state-wide average of 3.30, according to the governor’s office.

Only 0.8 percent in the Finger Lakes have come back as positive, both below the state average of 1.0 percent (on a 7-day rolling average), according to state officials.