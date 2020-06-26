Live Now
South Wedge food cupboard continues to feed hundreds of people in need during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ROC Salt South Wedge Food Program continues to reach people who need food and necessities.​ Organizers tell me since the pandemic started, the demands have increased. ​Now more than ever, they need help to reach members of the community. 

“We morphed because of the COVID pandemic. From an in person shopping experience to a delivery and pick up service. Demands increase 500%,” said Katie Jo Suddaby, Executive Director. 

From fresh produce to non perishable food items, they pretty much have it all.​ On average, they have more than 300 deliveries a week.​ But they need more as they anticipate to see a spike in need of food once people’s stimulus money and unemployment benefits run out. 

“Nonprofits are what make up for what the government couldn’t do. So we are filling in all the gaps that the system had inherently that we’re revealed by the pandemic,” said Suddaby. 

Ardean has been volunteering for more than a year.​ She knows the struggles so many people and families are facing right now. 

“Even the people who are working and from time to time, that paycheck has to pay for all those bills. They may still need a little something to put on their tables on a particular day or the next day,” said  “If these food cupboards didn’t exist, they wouldn’t be able to do that. even me personally being under the contiguous as I am, I have to go to it from time to time.” 

Now she wants to spread the joy and help others for those who may feel a sense of uncertainty.​ She says all the volunteers here at the roc salt center have their back.​

“So either way they come in here or going to them, it’s like…my heart just like oh my god I am here and it makes you feel good so, of course I keep coming in,” said 

They have about 20 volunteers who come and help.  Some are from the united way. ​ distribution days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.  At 68 Ashland St., Rochester.  

For more information click here. 

