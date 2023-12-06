ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members showed their support Wednesday for the women and men in blue through a cup of coffee.

The South Clinton Merchant Association and RPD teamed up to host their “Coffee with a Cop” event. It aims to build a stronger relationship between police and community members.

“Coffee with a Cop started with the neighborhood association because we wanted to start talking about crime in the neighborhoods, and we thought it would be a really good platform for all of us to be able to show our appreciation and have some breakfast to kind of talk about what’s going on, problems, things that are good and just kind of collaborate,” said South Clinton Merchant Association President Sarah Farmer.

Farmer said Wednesday’s event was the most successful so far.