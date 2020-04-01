Sources: Xerox ends quest to take over HP

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Wall Street Journal, Xerox Holdings Corp. will end its quest to take over HP Inc.

Their sources say the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has undermined the Xerox’s ability to buy out its larger rival. Both companies have struggled as demand for printed documents has decreased.

The journal reported in November that HP had received a proposal from Xerox. The proposal was a $33.5 billion offer to buy out HP, which HP then rejected.

In February Xerox announced it would raise its offer to $35 billion. The offer was put on hold two weeks ago, and was taken off the table Tuesday.