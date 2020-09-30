Some young voters left confused after first presidential debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first presidential debate has left some voters confused, as many watched the debate that at times even the moderator had trouble keeping under control.

“There was no policy what so ever really talked about. We really don’t know what each side wants,” said Brianna McDermott, a 3rd year inclusive early childhood education & American studies student at Nazareth College.

The 90 minute special is aimed to give both candidates time to discuss policy goals and show their character to the American people, but the night was full of arguing and interruptions from both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The character assassination going on was actually part of what we would expect in a debate but certainly not the level that we saw last night, where they weren’t even really allowing each other to finish and it was a tragedy I think for most Americans that we really didn’t get a real debate,” said Timothy Kneeland, history & political science professor at Nazareth College.

And some voters think this is really reflective of the political atmosphere in the nation.

“We see more of that head butting, more of that polarization throughout politics, and not just politics, but people in general are more polarized,” said McDermott.

According to a CBS News survey after the debate, 48% of watchers surveyed said Biden won, while 41% thought the debate went to President Trump .

10% called the debate a tie, and it is those undecided voters that many fear did not get the information they need to make a informed decision in November.

“Undecided voters are now faced with a tough, extremely tough decision because all you heard last night was personal attacks. Now I believe they’re more confused then ever unfortunately,” said Joshua Knaak, 4th year political science student at Nazareth College.