Some travelers board planes in Rochester airport Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The day before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the year. About a dozen flights were scheduled to leave Wednesday morning.

Maybe people are heeding the warning and staying home this year we can only hope. Also it’s a PJ fashion show here this am for the few travelers #roc pic.twitter.com/8ui5estjfN — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 25, 2020

The CDC is concerned about infecting others, especially those who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus during these travels or gatherings.

There are concerns of overwhelming hospitals locally and final destination cities because of the holiday travels.

About a dozen flights are scheduled to depart this morning. Not as busy compared to years past. Usually the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. #Roc pic.twitter.com/c3GXHutMMX — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 25, 2020

But if you still on planning to travel today or this week, the Centers for Disease Control has a checklist:

Check travel restrictions before leaving

Get your flu shot before you travel

Always wear a mask

Stay at least six feet apart from anyone who does not live with you

Bring extra supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer

And wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer