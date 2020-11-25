Some travelers board planes in Rochester airport Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The day before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the year. About a dozen flights were scheduled to leave Wednesday morning.
The CDC is concerned about infecting others, especially those who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus during these travels or gatherings.
There are concerns of overwhelming hospitals locally and final destination cities because of the holiday travels.
But if you still on planning to travel today or this week, the Centers for Disease Control has a checklist:
- Check travel restrictions before leaving
- Get your flu shot before you travel
- Always wear a mask
- Stay at least six feet apart from anyone who does not live with you
- Bring extra supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer
- And wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer