Some salons still closed as workers deal with COVID-19 testing requirements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some employees of personal care services like salons and barbershops are struggling to meet the COVID-19 testing requirements, as many testing locations are booked for weeks leaving workers who can’t find a test in time out of a job.

Chantal Corriveau, an esthetician who does skin treatments in a salon on Broad Street, is missing out on work and clients because she is struggling to find a free COVID-19 testing site open in a reliable timeframe. This is reflective of the challenges many are facing as asymptomatic testing sites in the area are booked for weeks.

“We are all scrambling now and I know we can’t be alone in trying to find testing. I spent hours on the phone yesterday trying to find a test,” said Chantal Corriveau, an esthetician at Need Salon.

The Need Salon on Broad Street is just getting back to business after their second closure this year due to COVID-19.

Personal care services employees like the ones that work there must get tested weekly to stay open.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement last week, a decrease from the previous requirements of testing twice a week. He says even though these services have little recorded COVID-19 transmissions-that is because of strict capacity and testing protocols.

“Gyms and salons as you also see they are not a problem that they were. We have restrictions. The restrictions made a difference. We’re going to allow them to operate in orange zones with reduce capacity and additional testing,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This means thousands of personal care service workers could be rushing to local asymptomatic testing sites.

A quick search for rapid testing sites shows appointments are booked for weeks and free COVID-19 testing at the Monroe County Community College can take longer for results.

The other options would be to pay for a test or wait and miss out on work, two choices that leave Corriveau with little option to stay out of the salon and wait.

“For us we are reliant on the free test as our industry has been hit hard and we don’t want to be paying 150 dollars every week to get a test in order to work,” said Corriveau. “I feel like we’re taking away from the general community and we really need the state and the county to work together. As far is if we’re going to be in the orange zoon and this is what’s mandated for us, if we need this testing done weekly that they please provide it for us.”

Corriveau say she is behind the testing requirements that will keep her and her customers safe-but she is hoping for more resources soon.

Information on COVID-19 testing in Monroe County can be found here.