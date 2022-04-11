GREECE, N.Y (WROC) — Alcohol-to-go is here to stay. The popular pandemic change allowed people to order and pick up drinks from restaurants. It went away but lawmakers brought it back through the state budget. A lot of restaurants say they survived the pandemic because they were able to sell alcohol to-go.

Now, they’ll be able to do that again but with a twist. They must sell food along with the drink.

But one bar owner News 8 spoke to said that even without that requirement, serving to-go alcohol is a no brainer for her business.

For bar patrons like Tim Bates the option to take another drink home with him after ordering food sounds convenient.

“If an individual comes in and gets food and a drink to go, they might not want to stay here to finish it for 20-30 minutes,” Bates said. “Just get it and they’re gone.”

But Robbie Tenant, who’s a co-owner of Robbie’s Bar and Grill, has chosen not to offer any alcoholic beverages to-go. Concerned it puts too much risk on the businesses to look after customers after they leave. Then be slapped with a fine.

“It’s a liability to me because if they don’t put them in the trunk of the car, liquor board told me that it’s on me if they don’t put it in the trunk,” Tenant said. “And I don’t have the manpower to police everyone walking into the parking lot. To me, it’s not helpful at all.”

This option prohibits the sale of bottled beer to leave the restaurant even if you have a to-go order. Instead, bars and restaurants must put the drinks inside a sealed container.

Which some owners fear will cost more money than what they make.

“Clearly, we pay more than a liquor store for our alcohol so they would rather make them at home,” Tenant argued. “I don’t see really any profit for us. Unless we sell them in a bottle to-go and again that’s really not going to help us either. We pay more.”

Tenant explained most of her alcohol to-go requests would come once the last call is announced. And worries if customers leave then drink behind the wheel, her business could be held liable.