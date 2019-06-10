Some motorists still dealing with peeling license plates

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is urging motorists to check their license plates. Once again, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reporting peeling plates.

Even though it has been a couple of years the DMV is still having a problem with the plastic coating coming off of the license plates.

” We’re seeing them more in plates of the E, F, and even some G series plates,” said Bello. “This is with the white and blue plates and even the gold and blue plates.”

The defective plates are a result of a production issue with a state vendor. The plastic coating peels and makes the plate unreadable.

“Once a plate becomes unreadable it opens up the driver of the car potentially getting a ticket,” said Bello. “Because plates have to be unreadable.”

The DMV is addressing the issue by replacing the defective plates free of charge. Mira Kosic, who was unaware of the problem, says she will keep a close eye on her plate. But she feels the current solution is a big inconvenience.

“I think it is a huge hassle taking the time out of somebody else’s day,” said Kosic.

But if you want to avoid a ticket from law enforcement because you have an unreadable plate the only solution you have is to get it replaced.

You can request a new set of plates at a DMV office or by contacting them at 518-402-4838.