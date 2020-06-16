Some Monroe County DMVs starting some in-person services Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Monroe County DMV locations will be open Thursday, albeit for only some services. DMVs were slated to open during phase three, but originally few details were given.

Starting Thursday, all services available must be appointment only, starting Tuesday. No walk-ins will be accepted, and all people entering must wear a mask and are subject to a temperature screening.

The branches open are the Irondequoit, Rochester, and Henrietta branches. According to Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, the Greece will still be closed, saying its closure is “pursuant to executive orders around malls.”

You can: