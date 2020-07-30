Local people receiving strange seeds from China, Uzbekistan in the mail

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) —Deputy John Morgan with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says people from across the nation are getting mysterious shipments of seeds in the mail from places like China and Uzbekistan.

Livingston County is no exception. From Dansville to Mount Morris to Geneseo, people who never ordered any products from overseas, are getting strange envelopes in the mail.

Deputy Morgan is also a farmer, and this concerns him on multiple levels. “[The seeds] could be any type of invasive species, whether intentional or not that comes in, any pest,” he says.

Morgan says if planted, honey bees could easily pollinate and spread this around, whatever they might bloom to be. They’ve been coming in envelops with foreign and English writing, usually describing the contents as jewelry.

“This package right here says ‘ring’. It’s some type of seeds. Jewelry, necklaces…as you can see, it’s all seeds,” says Deputy Morgan.

“So inside the envelope was one small bag of seeds,” says Angela Bader of Canandaigua, whose 8-year-old daughter got a package in the mail.

Bader is an avid gardener and has never seen product like this in New York. “But the fact that it was my daughter’s name really has me on edge,” she says.

Deputy Morgan says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has called this possible ‘brushing’ or ‘boasting’ by foreigners. That means if they push more packages out, they might appear as top sellers on sites like Amazon. The USDA told Morgan they don’t think it’s anything dangerous, “But at this time, (the USDA) doesn’t know,” he says.

Asked if this might be some kind of agricultural warfare, Deputy Morgan says don’t rule anything out. “The potential is there, that’s our concern. We’re shipping everything to the USDA office in Albany for testing.”

Morgan adds if you receive these at all, reach out to your local sheriff’s office. Don’t try to throw them out, bury or burn them. He say the seeds need to be incinerated by professionals.

Angela Bader’s bag of seeds that came in the mail from China