Some gyms looking ahead to 50% capacity, operators say they are safe & sanitary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a year since gyms closed across the state, causing many to miss their exercise outlet.

Since partially reopening in August at 33% capacity, members have been coming back — slowly, but surely. Still others prefer to remain at home to do “work-ins” instead.

As confidence grows in returning to hit the weights, some facilities are already gearing up for a 50% return, if that is granted.

“Boy oh boy … did I miss coming to the gym,” says Vinny Rockwell, a personal trainer at World Gym on East Avenue.

Rockwell says like other fitness centers in the state, they’ve been operating at about 33% capacity for months. He wishes more members were back inside, but adds it’s been a steady pace back to this “new normal.”

“People are feeling a little more welcome, a little safer obviously with the vaccinations and things like that going on,” he says.

Another facility, Planet Fitness, is looking ahead at what 50% capacity could look like. They say if that comes, they’re ready.

“We’d still be able to keep everyone socially distanced and apart,” says John Hrinda, Planet Fitness Division President of Upstate New York.

Planet Fitness said in a statement, since reopening 124 facilities in New York, and over 9.3 million member check-ins, there have been zero health code violations. They added:

“Health departments and members have notified Planet Fitness of member cases of COVID-19 equaling 0.00177% of check-ins– or 1.77 cases for every 100,000 check-ins. There is no indication that those cases were contracted at the gym, and there has not been a single case reported of COVID-19 spreading from one member to another in a New York Planet Fitness.”

“It’s really about us working with our members to ensure everything stays clean,” says Hrinda.

Planet Fitness pointed out that the New York State Department of Health says 62.7% of New York adults are now overweight, and 27.6% are obese. They also say mental health has been severely impacted by the pandemic. One of the best places they say to be? In the gym.

“The pandemic is taking a huge toll on the mental health of our communities. Exercise is widely acknowledged to provide mental health benefits,” said Planet Fitness.

Rockwell at World Gym agrees.

“This first and foremost is what keeps you healthy,” he says, adding, “If you’re worried about being sick, if you’re worried about your health, you need to be here.”