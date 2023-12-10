ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Renewable energy is touted as a means to reduce energy costs. One alternative is solar energy.

When you install solar panels you can pay upfront but most opt for fixed-rate financing options which allow for costs to remain either lower or the same as your electricity bill. So, as electricity costs tend to rise with inflation these alternative energy sources are taking center stage for the potential to keep a fixed rate for over twenty years.

“You’re using the same amount of energy but you’re paying more and paying more just because energy rates are rising,” said Katie Stelick, Residential Sales Manager at GreenSpark. “If you switch for solar you can keep that steady rate over time.”

In addition to fixed costs, those with solar panels earn energy credits when there is an overproduction during sunny days.

“When you export energy you’re accumulating credits to use at a later time so it might be at night or more of a cloudy day,” said Darrin Harzewski, Director of Sales at Solar by CIR.

There are also tax incentives. According to the US Energy Department, there’s a federal residential solar energy credit that can be claimed on federal income taxes for a percentage of the cost of a solar PV system. However, you have to have the right kind of roof for solar— the main criteria— a south-facing roof, to retain the most sunshine.

“Most people can tell when they’re sitting on their back patios,” said Harzewski “or when the sun comes in their front, so you know which side is the south because that’s where you get the most sunlight.”

But even if you aren’t sure whether or not your home is right for solar these experts say that it may be worth a check.

“Even on a snowy day, even on a cloudy day your panels are still going to be producing,” said Brad Abramson, Sales Manager at 3rd Roc Solar. “Maybe not to the maximum but they still are doing something it’s not like they shut off.”

Harzewski told News 8, that when choosing a contractor, you should first check the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to determine if the company is considered a quality Installer.