Sodus Point declares State of Emergency due to high water levels on Lake Ontario

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to high water levels on Lake Ontario, the Village of Sodus Point has declared a State of Emergency.

According to Mayor Dave McDowell, the State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

Lake Ontario’s water levels are already higher than average. Last year, the water level’s broke 2017’s historic marks, which caused widespread damage and flooding along Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline.

A narrative you don't hear often on Lake Ontario. While water levels are well above average, It's the only Great Lake NOT at record levels for February.



While being above average does not bode well for potential floods this year, we simply won't know for about ~60 days. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/O4MLyIQ88O — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, New York state is suing the International Joint Commission for negligence regarding its regulation of Lake Ontario’s water levels. The IJC is a Canadian-American committee that is in charge of regulating water outflows and levels on Lake Ontario.

