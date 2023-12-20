ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mary’s Place Refugee Outreach and Molina Healthcare teamed up to provide socks and gloves to our community’s refugees.

Volunteers showed up bright and early to get everything ready for those to pick up their necessities. The two organizations not only gave out gloves and socks but also holiday food boxes.

Nick Cook, the Program and Co-Executive Director at Mary’s Place Outreach said, “Our refugees have really limited budgets and really getting anything, especially for the winter, for some refugees who haven’t been in Rochester before they ever experienced snow, they’re coming from warm climates, and they really need all the gear they can.”

Molina Healthcare and Mary’s Outreach Center have an ongoing partnership. For today’s event, Molina sponsored the gloves and socks in partnership with JC Penny at the Market Place Mall. They say the resources are there, but sometimes outreach is a bit more difficult.

“There are so many barriers for the refugee population. There’s the language barrier, they don’t understand the correspondence that comes to them. So, even when we do have an event like this it can even be a challenge to get them to come out,” said Tonia Canty-Mckinney, the Interim Co-Executive Director at Mary’s Place Outreach Center.

May’s Place Outreach Center tries to get the word out through social media and by translating flyers into different languages.

Mary’s Place Outreach has a food drive every Wednesday morning for those in need.