Social workers honored at awards banquet held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A group of human service workers were honored Friday at the 2018 Human Service Worker of the Year Awards.

A total of twelve awards were given out by the Federation of Social Workers.

The federation recognizes the workers for the things they do in the community. Their annual award ceremony was held Friday morning at the Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Volunteers, along with public and private sector workers, were honored for going above and beyond to help the community.

"A lot of times, it is just doing your job but it's doing it with passion and letting people know that you care and you are going to do the very best for them," said Kendall Bell, presidient of the Federation of Social Workers.

This is the organization's 14th year giving out the awards. The federation was founded in 1959 and has more than 900 members.