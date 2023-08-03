ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Krystal Schulik is the social services director of the Community Resource Collaborative. The non-profit helps young folks in need find emergency shelter. She said the demand for folks across Monroe County in need of emergency shelter is staggering.

“So a lot of the times, they’re fleeing violence: domestic violence, gun violence, gang-affiliated violence,” she said.

Those folks looking for a space for protection, and hopefully, a fresh start. But she says the shelter process with the Department of Human Services isn’t as smooth as it could be.

“Because there are so many barriers around it. So, you only get five days, you only get a week,” she said.

And where they are oftentimes placed, Schulik says is subpar. “Holes in the walls, bugs on the floor, mold visible, no heat, no air conditioning — it’s inhumane,” she said.

Schulik said with DHS being the primary driver to house those in need, they need to do some housekeeping.

“I believe a dismantling of the entire program would be beneficial,” she said.

Bisma Kahn, the owner of Motel 6 in Gates, is caught now in a back-and-forth with DHS. Citing unsanitary conditions, the county moved 50-plus families out of here, claims she disputes.

“It’s like ‘tit-for-tat’ but I’m not the problem, I’m just trying to help,” she said.

The county said Kahn asked that families be removed. Kahn said she asked for only a limited number to be taken out and that was for renovations. Kahn said DHS hasn’t been responsive since families have been getting placed out.

“Because of that lack of communication, there’s so much confusion on my end,” she said.

Schulik said waiting on DHS is a full-time job. And while waiting, “We have women, children, and men that are directly affected by violence waiting in the street,” she said.

She said since COVID, she is sure there is some kind of staffing issue at DHS.

Schulik did say if DHS was ever dismantled, she would like to see more power and decision-making returned to the community.

“Get ahold of the Mayor, make phone calls, make noise. You have to kind of disrupt the system that’s been so in place,” she said.