ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although we haven’t officially crossed into the fall season, the snow will be here before we know it.

With inches of snow expected to pile in driveways and streets, who is going to be the right person to help clear the way?

If you go the route of a snowplow company, there are some things to keep in mind when signing a contract.

Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau Katarina Schmieder says those who choose to use snowplow companies should start the process as soon as possible.

“You should always do your research. Really, look into a number of different companies, and before you make a hire, we recommend getting a few different quotes and comparing your options,” Schmieder said.

The BBB website offers a list of different companies and businesses for those seeking services. They can find ratings and reviews and hear what other customers have experienced with certain businesses.

When working with any business, Schmieder says there are a few fundamentals:

Make sure you know exactly what is in your contract before you sign it

Never accept unsolicited offers

“If somebody comes to the door and says ‘Hey, I can offer you a great deal.’ I would send them away and make sure you do your research and know what their company is,” Schmieder said.

Another tip: Never agree to offer cash right on the spot.

“If possible, pay for services with a credit card,” Schmieder said. “If something does go wrong, that’s going to be your best shot at getting your money back. Once you pay in cash or via a payment app, if you do run into a scam, that money is usually gone.”

If this winter follows the trend of the 2022 season, there may not be as many instances where the snowfall warrants plows, as assumed in the contract.

Schmieder says split payments are a good way of avoiding any potential unsatisfaction with the selected snow plow company.

“A lot of snowfall contractors will let you pay either at the beginning and end of the season, or beginning, middle and end of the season, depending on what services were performed,” Schmieder said. “That’s something to keep in mind. You know, we wouldn’t recommend paying in full upfront.”

The Better Business Bureau emphasizes not waiting until the last minute to find a snowplow service, which can increase the risk of getting scammed.

“If you’re feeling pressured, you might make a snap decision and run into a scam. So, we would encourage everyone to start looking for a snowplow contractor in the fall. The earlier you start, the better. And that goes for any winter service,” Schmieder said. “When it comes to winterizing your home or anything like that, we’d recommend starting the process right about now or within the next month or so.”

The BBB’s website also features a scam tracker. Schmieder says people are able to type in their zip code and see what kinds of scams are happening in the area.