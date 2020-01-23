Snowmobiling safety raising concerns with a thaw/freeze pattern

When it comes to ice safety, there are many ways to stay protected. While in early 2019 some areas of Sodus Bay were covered in a foot of ice, perfectly safe for ice fishing and other winter activities, this year has just not been that way.

It is important to know exactly how thick the ice is before venturing out. Drill right at the edge of the water. The safest would be four inches. You can then take some more steps and measure it again. Keep an eye out for cracks, flowing water, and of course, open water, which, the closer to the lake you go, the more likely you will find.

So important! We can still get cold blasts through March, so this will come in handy over the next two months. https://t.co/4lqI1uJEo6 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) January 23, 2020

Daniel Mottler has gone ice fishing before on Sodus Bay and knows there can be trouble if not done properly. “There could always be somebody who went into an open water spot before,” said Mottler, “Which has happened multiple times where people are going toward the lake following other people’s tracks figuring they’re safe and they get over towards the lake and they end in the water too.”

The freeze and thaw days are ones that will not help the ice build as temperatures continue to crest north of 32 degrees Fahrenheit.