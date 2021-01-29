Snow leads to multiple crashes on Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday’s snowy weather conditions were likely the cause of a series of crashes along Lake Avenue in Rochester. That’s according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police were called to Lake Avenue at Seneca Parkway around 3:30 Friday afternoon. Investigators say a vehicle traveling along Seneca Parkway went through the Lake Avenue intersection, hitting a second vehicle.

Police say a 17-year-old passenger in the striking vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries to her upper body. The cause of the crash appears to be weather related.

While police were on the scene of that crash, investigators say two other crashes happened nearby. Those are also believed to be weather related. No other injuries were reported.

A portion of Lake Avenue was closed for a short while. It has since reopened.