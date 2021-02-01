Snow days and remote learning: where local districts stand

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter weather is finally here but with school being partially remote in many districts, how do snow days work?

Kathleen Graupman is the superintendent in the Greece school district, and the president of the Monroe County Superintendent’s Council. She said the governor gave school districts a choice when it comes to snow days during the pandemic.

“The governor basically said you can try a pilot and essentially have your kids learning remotely on that day and count it as an instructional day,” Graupman said.

She said she wanted to replace snow days with remote learning days at first, but after talking with her teacher’s union she came to a different decision.

“If we counted it as a remote day, a teacher who was at home may not have all of their stuff at home,” she said. “Are there gonna be a lot of those situations where it becomes cumbersome or difficult for the person to teach or are we gonna be able to do that uniformly or equitably or are there gonna be pockets where some kids aren’t getting anything on that day?”

Greece built snow days into its calendar and can still meet the requirement of 180 instructional days. If they have more than two they’ll adjust accordingly. Graupman also said the kids wouldn’t mind a good old fashioned snow day.

“In a year where so much has been taken away and that sounds silly, but it’s one of those things as a kid you remember a snow day, so I think there was a little bit of nostalgia and feel around can we keep some things a little bit the same.”

She also said each district could choose whether they wanted to do it the traditional way or pilot the new program and in Monroe County alone, districts are all over the board with their choices.

Graupman said since the governor is calling the remote learning days a pilot program it may continue into next year but she isn’t sure whether or not it would be mandatory for all districts.