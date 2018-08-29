Snake crawls onto shopper's cart at Pittsford Wegmans Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From Laura Walitsky [ + - ] Video

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) - A woman shopping at Wegmans in Pittsford was surprised by a snake on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Laura Walitsky says she was picking out some produce when her daughter told her: "Uh mom, there's a snake on the cart."

Walitsky says she looked down and saw a snake wrapped around the bottom of the cart. At that point, Wegmans officials say she pushed the cart outside and got the attention of a Helping Hands employee.

Walitsky writes, "Funniest line from the Helping Hands guy when a woman passing by asked if we thought it was from around here. 'Well, we get most of our produce locally.'"

Wegmans officials say the Helping Hands employee removed the snake and placed in a wooded area nearby.