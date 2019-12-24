Smoke detector helps woman escape fire

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece woman is safe Tuesday after a late night house fire.

Crews were called to a house on Lakewood Drive for the report of a fire on the first floor.

Officials said she had fallen asleep on the couch when her smoke alarm woke her up and she found a fire in her living room. She was able to get out safely.

“Played a huge role tonight,” Greece Fire Department Chief John Nolan said.

“I think it would have been a very tragic outcome had the smoke detector not gone off, if she had stayed and fallen asleep on the couch.”

Fire crews said as of now, the house is unlivable.

“Lot of damage to the first floor, a lot of smoke damage to exterior the house. It’s unfortunate, this time of year with the holidays, but thankfully she escaped and is uninjured.”