Small fire prompts short-lived evacuation at Strong Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play was evacuated Monday after a small fire on the roof.

Officials say it was a small spark that was put out quickly, but some of the smoke got into the ventilation system, which prompted the evacuation.

Museum officials are reassuring the public that the problem has been resolved and the museum is back open for business.

“Anyone who shows up, we encourage you to come on in, it’s a beautiful day inside,” said Sarah Poe, Strong National Museum of Play vice president of marketing.

The museum reopened soon after the evacuation.

Construction and museum hours will proceed as normal for the rest of the day.