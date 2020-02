GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters say there is no threat to the public after a small fire at TCS Industries in Gates prompted a “level zero hazmat situation” Monday afternoon.

From FD on Trabold road: Level zero hazmat situation, chemicals involved unknown. No threat to public. Small fire in complex next to chemicals. Will be venting building out for next two hours… this section of Road still closed pic.twitter.com/WqEfypgl02 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 24, 2020

Officials say a small fire occurred near chemicals in the complex. They add that the building would be vented out for a few hours.

All traffic being diverted at Trabold rd and Sahara dr for a working fire at TCS Industries in Gates. Media are even being held back at end of road. I could see smoke coming from the building as I arrived. I’ll have more info as it becomes available. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sXGCdrod4t — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) February 24, 2020

Traffic was diverted at Trabold Road and Sahara Road while authorities investigated.