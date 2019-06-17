Small community rocked by triple murder

A triple homicide has rocked a small community a few miles from Elmira, New York

It happened in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. State police said Jesse Northrup shot and killed his mother, stepfather and a man who worked for his father before turning the gun on himself in Bradford County, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The Bradford County coroner said Northrup used a handgun to kill his victims, Edwin Bidlack, Candi Bidlack and Johnnie Johnson.

Police said Northrup was fired from his job and had stopped taking prescribed medication.

The family was well-known in the area.

“We have known Ed and Candi Bidlack for years we moved over here in the 70s,” said Donald Pickett, a neighbor of the victims. “Ed is the furnace mechanic. He has installed furnaces in our homes.”

Northrup lived in the home with his mother, stepfather and Mr. Johnson.

Investigators said there is still no word on what led to the shooting.