‘Small cluster’ of COVID-19 cases at Tim Hortons in Canandaigua, store temporarily closed

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Ontario County Department of Public Health are investigating a “small cluster” of COVID-19 cases stemming from a Canandaigua Tim Hortons.

According to the Ontario County DOH website, three employees at the Tim Hortons on North Road in Canandaigua have tested positive for the virus.

Officials say contact tracing is underway for all three confirmed cases, adding that several coworkers potentially exposed have been contacted and placed on 14-day quarantines.

The North Road Tim Hortons store is currently closed for deep cleaning and due to the number of confirmed cases among employees.

Officials say because of employee masking and very short duration of interactions, patrons of the restaurant are at little to no risk for exposure to COVID-19, adding that there are no additional recommendations for individuals who ate or purchased food from the restaurant.