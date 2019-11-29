Small Business Saturday: the Black Friday for offline shopping

Want to add some local love to your holiday shopping list? This guide will help you represent Rochester this gift-giving season. (News 8 WROC Photo Illustration/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Friday lines outside the big box stores in Rochester seem to be getting shorter each year — and it’s no wonder.

According to a recent survey from analytics firm ‘Lean-Plum’, 95% of Americans will do a majority of their holiday shopping online this year. It says younger Americans are leading that trend.

But, there’s still hope for some brick and mortar stores. Small Business Saturday is November 29.

One local business owner says it’s the new Black Friday for offline shopping.

“We’re stimulating the economy, we’re bringing jobs to the economy and we’re actually nearby,” said small business owner Charlotte Burch.

Last year nearly $18 billion was spent at small businesses on Saturday. The event was founded by American Express in 2010.