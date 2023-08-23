WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many apple farms are gearing up for the new apple picking season, but the amount that people choose to pick right off the vines could be more limited than in previous years.

Even though many apples were able to overcome the widespread frost from earlier this spring, some of the apple crops at local farms may look a little bit different this year.

Evan Schutt, Owner of Schutt’s Apple Mill tells me that just one or two degrees made all the difference back in May when overnight lows plummeted just enough below freezing. That damage is now showing its face on some of the apple’s skin.

“There was some damage based on something called a frost ring, so people may have to be a little more selective on what they’re picking,” says Schutt.

These frost rings are pretty harmless overall outside of their less appealing appearance, so while the farm still has great apples to pick, they may have to get creative in using the ones that people end up leaving behind.

“That frost ring, yes, will not be something you’d want to bite into. It doesn’t look really great, but with that being said we do make apple cider here so we’re going to use those apples that people maybe don’t want to take home with them we’ll use them for cider making purposes,” says Schutt.

The amount of frost damage felt across the region depended on the variety of apple, and the location of each farm; like whether or not it was protected on a hill, or located within a valley where the coldest air often gets trapped.

“Generations before me used to be able to count on the weather being you know, March was like this, February was you know colder, here you know the thing that I can count on is that the weather is not going to be predictable,” says Schutt.

With more drastic swings in our weather pattern lately whether it was extreme cold, or drenching rain and hail, farms will likely have to keep a much closer eye on their crops in the coming seasons as they navigate these likely hurdles.

Schutt’s Apple Farm starts their “you-pick” apples Friday, August 25, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.