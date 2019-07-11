Irondequoit holds open house to showcase town plans for “Skyview on the Ridge”

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC-TV)

The mostly vacant Medley Center in Irondequoit could soon get a new lease on life. Developer Angelo Ingrassia bought the defunct mall for $100,000 and assumed the $44 million in outstanding debt in 2016. A public meeting on Wednesday showcased to residents what the town plans to do with a portion of the property, all a part of “Skyview on the Ridge”.

According to the town supervisor, Irondequoit would lease a section for a new community center, for no base rent from the owner, who he says is not really looking to derive a big profit. It’s to help transform the town. The town’s project within Skyview is expected to cost $9.5 million in construction, to be funded through bonds and a transfer of funds by the town.

“The whole mall I want it to be successful, but people really want to share in the rebirth in this, and we have a town that lacks a community center,” says Dave Seeley, Irondequoit Town Supervisor.

And that’s currently the plan. A senior center, a walking track, a gym, athletics for kids, and room for retail. For recreational leaders, it’s about centralizing.

Jenna Sergeant, town recreation leader says, “Really think about what we can bring to the table if we have the space to utilize for everyone.”

“So I think this is really going to bring Irondequoit together,” adds Meredith Saul, another town recreation leader.

But residents need to vote on it in a referendum on July 30th, and the reaction to the plans are mixed.

Robert Taylor says, “Anything is better than nothing.”

Joanna Schaurer adds, “I’m excited because they will get something in here and put it to good use.”

“With the amenities they’re going to offer, 80 % of it you can get right now within the whole town,” says Gary Pawlek.

Vince Magguili stands firmly opposed. “There’s better places to put the money. What we need here in the community is jobs; Fortune 500 companies.”

For Seeley, he’s hoping the town votes “yes”, but if not, he says, “We’ll continue to grow our department of recreation one way or the other.”