Skydivers honor centennial for the passage of 19th amendment, in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Highlight Pro Skydiving team honored the 100th anniversary of the passage for the 19th amendment, by skydiving out of airplanes, and landing right by the Women’s National Hall of Fame.

The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls in 1848, where suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton penned a manifesto for the movement: the Declaration of Sentiments on Women’s Rights. It listed the demands and concerns of women, and fought for equality and constitutional rights. 72 years after that, the 19th amendment was passed.

11 women make up the skydiving team. Some of them are entrepreneurs, some are published authors and some are mothers. The team has over 200,000 collective jumps, and averages about 20 years of experience in the sport.

They’re encouraging everyone to practice their right to vote.

“We are here to encourage everyone to use your voice to vote,” said Carolyn Chow, skydiver and master of ceremonies.

Skydivers signed banners as they landed, which were then gifted to members of the Women’s Rights National Park, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Melanie Curtis was one of the skydivers. She said the activity empowers her because it’s something she never thought she could do at first.

“When we connect it to the message of voting and using your voice in the modern world, it’s so applicable to me, it’s just this indirect parallel where we feel this fear but we step forward with bravery and courage,” said Curtis.

She says her advice to young girls is to not let fear get in the way of starting something new.

“It’s normal to have fear, it’s normal to feel nervous, to have anxiety … then to think how can I prepare, learn more,” said Curtis.

The team also celebrated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, where Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian people were able to vote. Chow said as a community we must continue to learn from history, to make equal rights happen over decades. She said the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, literally “highlights” social and professional equity causes.

“One of most effective ways we can change and hear voices of all, is encourage everyone to use their vote as a way to amplify their own voice,” said Chow.

Chow said women make up only 13% of the skydiving population, making this day all the more special. The team hopes this inspires young women who want to break into a male-dominated industry.

“It makes this group extremely exceptional, amidst a male dominated sport,” said Chow.

Chow shared two websites to help get people to vote: one website to register and one to see key voting dates in your state.