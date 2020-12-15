Ski Forecast: More resorts open ahead of the holidays and cash in on big snow

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Below is the updated forecast for a few of the regional ski slopes in the area. This post will be updated fully every Tuesday, but expect a few minor updates as the week goes along.

SUMMARY

A massive snowstorm is dropping feet of snow for some in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New York, New Jersey, and parts of interior New England Wednesday night and Thursday. As of Tuesday afternoon, latest model runs have shown the snow just barely extending into the Finger Lakes. Much of this snow misses the Tug Hill Plateau and further north into New Hampshire and Vermont, but slopes in the Hudson Valley as well as eastern Pennsylvania will cash in at least six inches or more of fresh powder. For resorts that may not get significant snowfalls, plenty of cold air will be available for snowmaking.

Bristol Mountain –

The slopes are now open at Bristol Mountain with three runs available. Ursa Major, Upper Rocket and Lower Rocket are all open and snow making continues. Expect Bristol to cash in on at least 3-6″ of snow Wednesday night that will accelerate the mountain’s status and it is likely that many more slopes will near opening with the fresh snow.

Here is a screenshot of Morning Star as of Tuesday December 15

Website of Bristol Mountain conditions can be found here.

Holiday Valley:

Holiday Valley is officially open with six trails available along with three lifts. The amount of snow base is anywhere from 4-20″. The slopes will receive a few inches of fresh powder Thursday morning. Ample cold air lasts through the weekend with a few inches more possible Sunday.

Here is a screen shot of the slopes Tuesday evening, December 15.

Website of Holiday Valley conditions can be found here.

Swain Resort:

A bit further east of Lake Erie, Swain has been busy making snow and is going to open on Sunday, December 20. Swain will be getting nearly half a foot of fresh powder Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another possible few inches may fall on their opening day.

Website of Swain Resort conditions can be found here.

Greek Peak:

Located in Cortland, Greek Peak will cash in on a half foot or more of fresh powder Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will be a massive boost to their base snow and it should help tremendously toward fully opening. According to their website, plans are to open if enough snow falls on Thursday. Regardless, they plan to open on Friday the 18th.

Website of Greek Peak conditions can be found here.

OTHER RESORTS:

Gore Mountain: 14/122 runs available. Snowpack is up to 6-12″. Unfortunately the mountain may be just a bit too far north to cash in on large snow amounts, but at least 2-4″ seems reasonable through Thursday morning.

Killington: 30/163 runs available. Snowpack is up to 18″. The resort has a chance to cash in on a 4-6″ of snow Wednesday and into Thursday with more snow showers possible Sunday.

Stowe Resort: 24/126 runs available. Snowpack is up to 20″. Only a few inches will be possible at most during this large nor’easter event Wednesday night into Thursday.