Ski Forecast Tuesday 12/8 – Monday 12/14: Many resorts remain closed while others have just a few runs open

Below is the updated forecast for a few of the regional ski slopes in the area. This post will be updated fully every Tuesday, but expect a few minor updates as the week goes along.

SUMMARY

The overall setup for snow is not great for the rest of this week, but that does not mean there will be no snow. A weak clipper-type system will bring a few inches of snow across the Tug Hill Plateau Wednesday Afternoon. Warmer air will take over and remain in place through the weekend.A larger storm by Saturday night and into Sunday is expected to bring rain showers. A minor snow chance and some cooler air is expected for at least a portion of next week.

Bristol Mountain –

The slopes are still closed. Snow-making operations continue for the slopes and according to their website, the resort “hopes to be open soon” as of December 7. The region may see a dusting to an inch or so Wednesday morning, but the warm up for the second half of the week will hurt snow operations. Bristol Mountain is generally colder than Rochester, but overnight low temperatures getting below freezing will be critical for snow making to continue.

Image was taken as of December 8, 2020.

Holiday Valley:

The resort has cashed in on some lake-effect snow from Lake Erie and has also been able to successfully make snow for the past several days. Plan is to open Thursday, December 10th with a few of the slopes open. The region will also be battling warmer air that will melt some of the snow by Friday and Saturday.

Swain Resort:

A bit further east of Lake Erie, Swain has not been able to tap into as much lake-effect snow as Holiday Valley. Regardless, temperatures have been cold enough for significant snow production over the past few days. According to their Instagram account, the resort plans on opening the week before Christmas.

Greek Peak:

The mountain has been making snow since Monday and has plans to open some of the trails on Saturday, December 12. Expect the resort to see a bit of snow activity early Wednesday and potentially for the second half of the weekend.

OTHER RESORTS:

Gore Mountain: The slopes opened Tuesday with 6/122 runs available. Not many, but an 8″ snow pack is a good start heading into the second half of December.

Killington: Only a few of the trails are open, but plenty of cold air should allow for more snow making. More snow is in the forecast for the mountain by Sunday.

Stowe Resort: Located in Vermont, Stowe is open and has 12 percent of runs open as of Tuesday, December 8 according to their website.